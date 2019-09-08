Orthodox church in Campbell blesses first responders for service to the city

After their morning service, people came outside to show their support of the blessing

St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church blesses Campbell first responders.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Johns the Baptist Orthodox Church held a blessing for the first responders in the city of Campbell on Sunday.

After their morning service, people came outside to show their support of the blessing. Firefighters and police officers were also there.

Father Andrew Nelko said this is a way to show appreciation for those who watch over the city.

“Now in our modern world, those individuals, first responders, are taken for granted many times and not respected. Of course, we have to honor them and love them and give God thanks for their blessing that they continue to protect and watch over us,” said Father Nelko.

He said it is a tradition in the Orthodox faith to bless various things that serve and protect them.

