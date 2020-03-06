Organizers say no worries as crowds gather for sportsman’s show at Metroplex

The Sportsman's Super Show runs this weekend at the Metroplex in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Concerns over coronavirus have forced event organizers to take extra precautions or cancel events altogether. The hope is to limit the spread of the virus.

Here in the Valley, event organizers for the 2020 Sportsman’s Super Show at the Metroplex in Liberty are taking steps to keep you safe.

With the expanded expo this year, there are many more exhibits and much more room to roam. Hunting & fishing seminars and demonstrations on turkey, deer, coyote, land preparation and a lot more are planned.

Hundreds are expected to attend.

Some events in Ohio have been limited over concerns about the coronavirus. Coordinator Judi Henninger said they are taking precautions for the show at the Metroplex.

“We will have hand sanitizing stations, a sanitary station there right when you come in and when you go out, ” Henninger said. “We are having all regional, local vendors. We are not experiencing any international people or anything like that.”

The Sportsman’s Super Show is scheduled for Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8. Doors open at 12 p.m. and the show runs all three days until 5 p.m.