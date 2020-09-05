Organizers hold South Ave. Day in Youngstown

People had the chance to get food and get their car was Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People had the chance to get food and get their car was Saturday.

This was another installment of South Avenue Day in Youngstown.

Now Youngstown called it their Day of Service, which has joined with about 75 volunteers.

Part of this day was alos going around and cleaning up the South Avenue area.

Cornell Jordan, the organizer of the event, says giving away good was the most important part.

“Because we believe that if we can provide a bag of food that can save them anywhere from $25 to $50 this week that can go elsewhere, perhaps to give kids schooling material or what have you,” Jordan said.

The next South Avenue Day is being planned for November near Thanksgiving.

