Organizers cancel Canfield Fair, citing health concerns

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizers have canceled this year’s Canfield Fair, citing health and safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair is conducting a Junior Fair only.

Junior Fair members and their immediate family members may attend and participate in events over the Labor Day weekend, but the fairgrounds will be closed to the public.

Participants or their parents will be required to sign a waiver. They should check the Junior Fair website for updates.

Below is the statement from the fair: