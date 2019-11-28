Organizations throughout the Valley give back this Thanksgiving

No matter where you come from, each place offered a safe environment with home cooked food

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Turkey, stuffing, mash potatoes, with all the fixings, everything you need for a Thanksgiving dinner.

A number of organizations took time out to serve dinner to people across several communities.

“We have our clients that stay here as well as the people, from the community come in and we have people that possibly don’t just want to cook for today and that’s fine because we have plenty of food,” said Mike Byers from the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

But, the day could not have happened with countless number of volunteers. From prepping the food, to serving the food, one person cannot do all of the work.

“They could be spending family and closed off, by themselves but they choose to be out here and serving those, in need, which is super important, this time of year,” said Jessica Anthony from St. Vincent de Paul.

“I am so thankful, it’s such a blessing because I understand what they’re giving up. A lot of these people are working, during the week and this maybe the one day, they have off and just the fact they come down here, is just a blessing,” said Byers.

With many of the volunteers, happy to help.

“I’m just blessed to be here and blessed to be around these people and their families,” said Rescue Mission volunteer Noel Long.

And no matter where you come from, each place offered a safe environment with home cooked food.

“I mean it’s pretty much a big family, it’s just a blessing to be here, all in itself,” said Joseph Franklin from Virginia.

In the end, the holiday is about giving thanks.

“I’m thankful for friends, family and a good meal,” said Youngstown resident John Way.

“I’m very thankful for my beautiful wife that is home, making our thanksgiving meal, right now,” said Byers.

“I’m thankful for just being myself because with yourself, without loving yourself, who do you have,” said Franklin.