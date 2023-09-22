(WKBN) – Two organizations this week issued statements opposing Ohio Issue Two, which would legalize marijuana for recreational use in the state.

The first came Wednesday from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Its reasoning being that “states that have legalized recreational use of marijuana experience increased absenteeism and workplace injuries.”

Also opposing Issue Two is the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board. It stated, “There are real risks for people who use marijuana… People can and do become addicted to marijuana.”