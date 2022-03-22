EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is warning of a bad batch of drugs in the East Liverpool area.

Thomas Powell, with River Valley Organizing, says they received multiple overdose calls within 24 hours last week. He says the issue isn’t limited to opiates but can include other drugs and encourages people to carry the overdose reversal drug naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan.

“We heard multiple reports within a 24-hour period and did our due diligence to try to make sure that people who using are doing so safely,” Powell said.

For more information, including where to get naloxone and other supplies, reach out to River Valley Organizing at 330-708-4097. The organization is located at 506 Walnut Street, East Liverpool. Harm reduction hours are Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Harm reduction refers to an approach to services and policy that protects the life, health, and dignity of people who use illegal drugs and their communities.

