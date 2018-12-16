Organization, volunteers in Austintown help kids with place to sleep Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - It's something that many people take for granted -- having their own bed.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has made it a mission to make sure that no kids sleep on the floor.

Volunteers, including some students, were hard at work on Saturday morning at Austintown Local Schools' Transportation Department. They built 44 beds to deliver to families this upcoming week.

"Once you see the faces of those young ones, when they crawl in their bed and it's completely ready for them to just cover up and go to sleep, there's nothing like it in the world," said Mickey Carder, of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The work is a community-wide effort, and the organization said they received many donations for the project.