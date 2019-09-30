Organization urges businesses to turn Youngstown pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Restaurants such as Suzie's Dogs and Drafts and O'Donold's will be serving pink cocktails the whole month of October

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Downtown Youngstown wrapped up its Oktoberfest with music and dancing along Phelps Street, but it also presented an early kick-off to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Two women gathered on stage Sunday night to to tell their story of beating breast cancer.

Justice League Restaurant Group is asking downtown businesses to help light the city pink. Their goal is for people to see these pink lights as they cross over the Market Street bridge.

“How neat would it be, during the month of October, if the whole city had a beautiful pink shine to it, just so we bring recognition, so we can educate everyone on the needs of breast cancer?” said Mark Worsencroft, regional director of operations for Justice League Restaurant Group.

Restaurants such as Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts and O’Donold’s will be serving pink cocktails the whole month of October.

Some sales from these restaurants will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.