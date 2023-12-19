(WKBN) – An organization that helps students in Campbell, Youngstown and Warren discover their interests and skills is receiving $3,500.

MyPath Mahoning Valley won the money as part of the “Big Ideas, Bright Cities Challenge.” It was one of 14 finalists from around the nation.

The money will help MyPath connect and learn with other organizations invested in youth skills development.

“We’re very excited about it because it allows us to continue to do what we do best, which is to help students who are in junior high through high school to develop their career plan prior to graduating from high school,” said Gerri Jenkins, with MyPath.

MyPath Mahoning Valley had its first meeting Tuesday afternoon with other national organizations to learn more about best practices that could help here.