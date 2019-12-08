Organization teaching English to non-native speakers in the Valley receives grant

The English Center was created as a diverse, multicultural organization to teach the English language to non-native residents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The English Center of Youngstown receives a $10,000 grant from The Thomases Family Endowment of The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

The English Center, a non-profit, charitable community organization provides free English classes to non-native speakers.

“We have partnered with The Thomases Family Endowment since 2012 as we continue to bring our valuable services to English Language Learners throughout the Mahoning Valley,” states Roberta Grinstein, co-founder and Board President of The English Center.

The Center has roots in the International Institute of Youngstown, which was established in 1918 to provide foreign-born adults with programs to help them adjust to life in the States. In 1986, the International Institute became a foundation and The English Center was created as a diverse, multicultural organization to teach the English language to non-native residents.

The Center has taught thousands of students. Currently, there are over 100 students from 25 different countries.

Six levels of classes are offered, ranging from the foundations level to the highest level, preparing students for English proficiency tests.

Starting in September through May, classes focusing on speaking, reading, writing and listening are in session from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The English Center accepts students throughout the year during regular business hours.

For more information, call (330) 743-5767 or visit The English Center’s website.