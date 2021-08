YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The organization working to maintain the legacy of one of the nation’s foremost educators received some recognition Thursday.

Mahoning County Commissioners presented a proclamation to leaders with the William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society. The organization is celebrating its 60th Anniversary.

Its namesake grew up in the Valley and wrote the famous “McGuffey Reader” for elementary students. More than 120 million copies of it have been printed.