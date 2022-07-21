SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — It’s no secret the Shenango Valley has an aging population. Cities like Sharon are finding ways to revitalize the area. One organization has made its mission to keep young professionals here and involved in the community.

Cities in the Shenango Valley encourage millennials and gen Z to start their lives here.

“Having young professionals in the area is something we are really looking forward to. A qualified workforce, focusing on quality of life, things to keep people here,” said advisory board member Taylor Galaska.

Headquartered in beautiful downtown Sharon, the Young Professionals of the Valley is an organization looking to bring in more young professionals to the area and get them involved in the community.

The group is funded by the Sharon Community Development Corporation — a new non-profit created to help transform the downtown area.

Members are excited to have this unique opportunity.

“There’s nothing like this in our area, so we’re glad that someone is doing it,” said Galaska.

The group wants to grow the younger population through working with non-profit organizations and volunteering.

They want to show people that the Shenango Valley can be a great place to start a career.

“You can grow up in this area. You can go to one of any number of amazing educational institutions in the area. You don’t have to go away to live a rich life, you can live a rich life right here,” said Tom Roberts on the board of directors.

Within 25 miles of downtown Sharon, there are about 20 post-secondary school institutions. They want to see graduates emerge themselves in the community and join the local workforce.

“We have people we want to retain in the area too. Don’t just come here for school and leave. Come here and stay,” said advisory board member Katie Maldonvan.

The Young Professionals of the Valley hosted its first networking event last month and had a packed house. The group plans to have more networking opportunities in the near future.

Want to join? You can find more information on the group’s social media pages.