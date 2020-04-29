Organization in Warren helps owners feed their pets during pandemic

Breaking News
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local nonprofit dedicated to reducing the feral and stray cat population is now making it a priority to help people feed their pets during the pandemic.

TNR of Warren was giving away dog and cat food to people in need on Wednesday.

It received a van full of food and cat litter from the Animal Protective League Cleveland, who received the donation from Chewy.

TNR president Corky Stiles said before the pandemic, they were helping roughly 25 families per week. Now, it can be as many as a hundred per week.

“People just don’t have the money to feed them and they were turning them loose. We want to keep the animals in the homes so we said, ‘We’ve got to really step this up,'” said Stiles.

The organization relies solely on donations. They host a weekly pet food distribution on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot near their building on Elm Road.

In Mahoning County, Every Dog Matters is giving away pet food on Saturday.

