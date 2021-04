Children ages 3 to 18 can get a basket

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids in Columbiana County can get a free Easter basket Thursday.

The Brightside Project is hosting its annual Bright Easter event. This year, it will be held alongside its monthly Food for Kids program.

It all happens from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Brightside Project facility on S. Broadway Avenue.

Children ages 3 to 18 can get a basket.