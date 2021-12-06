Organization gives out toys for kids with disabilities

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Replay for Kids gave out over 60 bags of toys to families Monday.

They are off-the-shelf toys that are modified so kids with disabilities can use them. The toys have a switch for them to hit.

The organization will take the toys to Ashtabula, Portage, Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Organizers said seeing the kids light up over the toys is the real gift.

“A lot of these kids are kids that cannot even sit up or hold their head up, so they’re not able to sit and play normally at all. So giving them toys that they can hold in their lap, hit the switch, look at it, just opens doors for them to be able to play,” said physical therapist Beverly Lankitus.

Anyone who would like to participate for any upcoming events can call 330-881-2906.