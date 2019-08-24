Organization for adults with special needs opens new downtown Youngstown headquarters

Remodeling ISLE's new headquarters across from the downtown bus station has been a labor of love

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pillar in the Mahoning Valley community reached the end of a long journey Friday afternoon. Now this company believes it’s in an even better position to help those in need.

ISLE Inc. — which stands for Iron and String Life Enhancement — works to help adults with special needs.

ISLE’s primary mission is to help with resident care, but it also has two subsidiary companies — Golden String, which provides social activities, and Purple Cat, which provides daycare services.

On Friday, the ribbon was cut on a new headquarters in downtown Youngstown near Fifth Avenue and Commerce Street.

“I’ve always been a downtowner,” said Jimmy Sutman, president of ISLE Inc. “Our original ISLE offices were in downtown Youngstown at 12 S. Phelps St. I’ve always just had quite an interest in these old buildings.”

Remodeling the new headquarters across from the downtown bus station has been a labor of love for Sutman over the last five years.

“The building was quite dilapidated. There was a hole in the roof, water went all the way down into the basement. So it’s been quite a rehabilitation,” he said.

The new location will allow ISLE to move all of its operations under one roof to become more efficient and help the community more.

“For the first time, we’re going to have all our departments together,” Sutman said. “It feels good to anchor over 400 jobs here in downtown Youngstown.”

He said the new location near YSU’s campus will make it easier to hire workers and continue the revitalization of the downtown core.

“I’ve always been a fan of downtown Youngstown and this is my little part of helping it out.”