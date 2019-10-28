Organist gives sound to scary silent film at Youngstown showing

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari was made in Germany in 1919

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is considered to be one of the first horror films ever made. On Sunday, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari was brought back to the big screen in Youngstown.

Organist Clark Wilson brought the film to life at Stambaugh Auditorium using an E.M. Skinner pipe organ.

Michael McGiffin, chief strategy officer for Stambaugh Auditorium, said it gives people a glimpse into how movies used to be watched.

“To bring about the sense of nostalgia and to educate people on the way movies used to be watched and how much the technology in film has come along, but also what the artistry used to be,” he said.

The movie was divided up into six acts.

Nearly 1,000 people were expected to show up.