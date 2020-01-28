Closings and delays
Orchid display at Fellows Riverside Garden an early glimpse at spring

The display is up through March 1

The Jewels of Winter Orchid exhibit is in full bloom at Fellows Riverside Garden.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There hasn’t been much chill this winter, so you can get an early look at spring.

There are hundreds of orchids on display and many different varieties to see. Find the spirit of the tropics within the Davis Center.

This year’s theme showcases orchids as highly sought-after Victorian-era jewels.

At one time, orchids were so rare that only the wealthiest could get them.

The display is up through March 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

