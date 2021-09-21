Orchard and corn maze owner asks public to be respectful after weekend vandalism

HARTFORD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A local orchard has been vandalized over the weekend. The owner says she is now out hundred of dollars in apples because of it.

Jessica King, one of the owners of Hartford Orchards in Trumbull County, is urging people to show more respect to their apple orchard and corn maze. Their property saw some major damage this weekend.

“I got a phone call Sunday night, right as I was closing, from a customer that said they were in the maze and that there was a lot of damage and that I should go check it out. And so I was thinking like ehh there’s some trash and like a little bit, but I wasn’t expecting like a quarter of it to be the ribbon torn down and like whole sections of kids trampling through them,” King said.

There was the tape taken down, the stalks completely bent over and scattered trash. King says she posted about the mess on Facebook and within minutes people offered to help her clean up.

“It’s kinda been overwhelming, the response that I’ve gotten of people wanting to volunteer,” King said. “People want to come help us, fix the problem, so that — don’t cancel the events. We love coming there, you know. Like people want us to stick around.”

King says they have plans moving forward, like adding security cameras and the local police even offered to help patrol the area.

King is grateful for all the messages she has received and appreciates the help.