GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a loaded “Orbeez/SplatRBall gun” was found in a vehicle involved in a Girard crash.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Stewart Avenue and East Liberty Street for a two-car crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, according to a police report.

According to the report, the two vehicles were damaged after the driver of one of the cars drove through a red light at the intersection.

Two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, were in the vehicle with the 22-year-old driver.

The driver and his passengers said they were on their way home from a party, according to the report.

The officers on the scene checked the vehicle and reported finding the Orbeez gun, which shoots water beads, in the backseat, covered by clothing.

The passengers said they didn’t know who the gun belonged to.

According to reports, the Girard Police Department had been handling numerous calls that teens had been shooting Orbeez at local homes and residents.

The gun was seized and placed into evidence. Officers noted that the gun was loaded and set on auto fire.

The two teenagers were told that they would receive a summons for unruly juvenile charges for a curfew violation and having the Orbeez gun.

The driver was facing a traffic citation and a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, though charges don’t appear to be filed yet.

There were no injuries reported in the crash.