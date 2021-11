YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Tuesday at $50,000 for a former youth pastor charged with several sex crimes.

Mark Cuprik, 22, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Magistrate Nicole Alexander to charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor or impaired person, two counts disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Importuning and gross sexual imposition.