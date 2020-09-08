Operation Safety Net: Recovering missing children in Ohio

As of August 27, over 25 children have been recovered in the first two weeks of the operation

(WKBN) – A U.S. Marshals-led operation called Operation Safety Net began in early August in Ohio, and in 20 days, they were able to recover 25 missing children.

According to a press release from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF), the children were recovered in Cleveland, East Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, Euclid, Willoughby and as far away as Miami.

The press release also said that of the recoveries, one-fourth of them are related to human trafficking and prostitution.

Right now, the operation is primarily based in Cuyahoga County, but it will continue to branch off with other local law enforcement agencies in the northern part of Ohio.

According to Anne Murphy, of NOVFTF, there haven’t been any recoveries in Mahoning, Columbiana or Trumbull counties.

They are asking for anyone in the community with any tips on missing children to contact them at the U.S. Marshals tipline at 1-866-492-683.

