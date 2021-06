NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle woman was arrested following a drug raid in New Castle Tuesday.

Police officers and agents from several agencies raided a house on Bluff Street.

Inside, police say they found 9.54 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 30.76 grams of an unknown “cutting agent,” three digital scales and $1,194 in cash.

Brooke Clark was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver and drug paraphernalia.