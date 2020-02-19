Opening statements set in East Side Youngstown murder trial

Stephon Hopkins and Brian Donlow are both accused of killing Brandon Wylie

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Opening statements are set for later this morning in the trial of two men accused of a shooting death at an apartment complex on Youngstown’s east side.

Brian Donlow, 24 and Stephon Hopkins, 22, are each charged in the June 19, 2018, shooting death of Brandon Wylie, 30, at the Plaza View apartment complex.

Jurors were selected Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. Judge Anthony D’Apolito is hearing the case.

The pair were not indicted until May of 2019 for Wylie’s death.