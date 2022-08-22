WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The trial against a Warren man accused of killing a man and hurting another in two separate shootings is underway.

Opening statements took place Monday afternoon in Cedrick Patterson‘s trial.

Patterson is charged with eight counts including murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence.

Patterson is accused of killing Bernard Owens in the Riverview Apartments on Tod Avenue on Dec. 1, 2021.

Prosecutors say from Nov. 18 leading up to the murder, Patterson shot another man in the groin area, fired a weapon from the seventh floor, and was caught on a doorbell camera walking around with a weapon all on separate occasions.