YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mill Creek Park boathouse at Glacier Lake will soon reopen after being closed for over a year.

Last summer, the kayak and pedal boat rentals were closed for the season, but this year, they are back.

Both can be rented at the Lake Glacier Boathouse on West Glacier Drive.

A passenger boat is available for individual rides and group reservations. A barrier-free fishing dock is located along West Glacier Drive. Boat racks are available.

Privately owned canoes, kayaks and boats that comply with MetroParks regulations may also be used from March 1 until November 30.

The boat house and rentals will open the weekend of May 19. It will operate on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.