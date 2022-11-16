YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will soon be opening its Winter Campus to the public.

On November 25, JCC’s synthetic ice rink and curling lane will be open for skating. It will stay open through January 1.

Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It’s located at 505 Gypsy Lane.

Skates and curling equipment can be rented, and snacks will be available at the Ice Shack.

The rink does not require below-freezing temperatures, so it can still be open on warmer days. Skating is free, but reservations are recommended.

Visit jccyoungstown.org/wintercampus to reserve a spot.