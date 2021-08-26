Opening act cancels performance at Canfield Fair, new band sought

CANFIELD FAIR (WKBN) – A band that was supposed to open for the headliner at the Canfield Fair has canceled.

Theory said it is canceling tour dates, including the Monday night performance at the Canfield Fair, because of the current surge in COVID-19 cases, “made worse by the Delta variant,” the band announced.

Theory was set to open for Shine Down, which is still scheduled to perform.

Fair officials said they are looking for another opening act.

While Theory said refunds can be obtained at point of purchase, that is only if they were the main act, which they are not at the Canfield Fair.

A new opening act will be scheduled. We will report that when the announcement is made.