Open to the public! Ribbon cut at new sports courts in Firestone Park

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The sports courts at Firestone Park are open to the public after a ceremonial ribbon cutting Wednesday evening.

Since September, crews have been working to build three pickleball courts and redo the tennis and basketball courts. The project cost around $350,000. it is one of many the Restoration and Beautification Committee have planned for Firestone Park.

Mayor Rick Noel, City Manager Lance Willard, and Rose Conrad stood by as Pat Tingle held the giant scissors and cut the red ribbon.

Tingle has been heavily involved in the restoration of Firestone Park.

The event was open to the public, and they were able to watch exhibition matches of pickleball and mingle while enjoying Chick-fil-A.