Open house at Boardman art studio allows people to get creative with unique projects

The event also had plenty of craft vendors who brought their artwork

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brazen Brush held its fourth annual open house so people could go and check out the arts.

They had plenty of craft vendors who brought their artwork.

The event also provided make and take projects and plenty of refreshments, so people could eat while working.

Cheryl Feichter, the owner of Brazen Brush, said the business provides a variety of art projects, so anyone can go home with a unique canvas.

“What’s nice about it is you can do whatever you want in the gallery. Everyone is not stuck doing the same thing. You have a choice with over 250 designs,” she said.

Feichter said her goal for the event was to get plenty of people to attend.