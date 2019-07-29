Only 1 wanted man remains on US Marshals’ Top 5 list

All of the others have been arrested but task force members are still looking for Sean Bishop

(WKBN) – U.S. Marshals have been able to track down every man on their Top 5 Most Wanted list — except one.

Sean Bishop, 39, is still at large. He’s wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability and a parole violation.

Anyone with information on where Bishop might be should call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and your tip to TIP411 (847411).

Task force members arrested Michael Triplett, Jr. earlier Monday at a house on Youngstown’s south side. He was wanted on federal drug and weapons charges.

Anthony Cleveland was arrested at a hotel in Hermitage on July 15. He was also wanted on federal drug and weapons charges.

David Yukon, 55, turned himself in on June 19. He is charged with promoting prostitution.

U.S. Marshals arrested 57-year-old Keith Black on June 18 at a house on Youngstown’s west side. He was wanted on charges of having weapons under disability.