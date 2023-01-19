GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Online gaming threats have caused Grove City Middle School to have a remote learning day on Thursday.

According to Grove City Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Finch, the district received information related to middle school students communicating threatening comments through a social media gaming site.

Finch said that safety is the district’s main priority and out of an abundance of caution the Grove City Middle School will operate through remote instruction while administration continues to work with police to thoroughly investigate this issue.

More information will be released to families once the administration can respond.

Finch said that this change will not impact students at Hillview Elementary or Grove City High School.

The email from Finch states that students are to check their Google Email by 9 a.m. Students will receive an email with instructions for participation in remote learning.