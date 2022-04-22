NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – An online relationship took a turn for the worst after police say a man had his car stolen and other items while he was sleeping.

According to a police report, officers were called about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday to a house on Route 534 in Newton Township on reports of a vehicle theft.

When they arrived, the 51-year-old victim said that he had been having an online relationship with a woman, later identified as 36-year-old Ashlee Morse, of Toledo, and that she arrived two days prior.

The man said that he had been sleeping for about 45 minutes, and when he woke up, his garage door was open and his 2018 Genesis G-80 was missing and so was Morse.

He also discovered that his wallet, a gun, cash and a Rolex watch were missing, too.

The GPS on the Genesis showed that the car was at the Sheetz store in Austintown on Route 46. Receipts show that the victim’s credit cards were used at that station as well as the Pilot station across the street totaling $1,133.08 in charges, according to the police report.

Surveillance video from both stores shows a woman who fit the description of Morse entering the store and using the credit cards, the report stated.

The car was recovered at the Sheetz station with the keys lying on the driver’s seat.

The victim recovered his vehicle, and a warrant was issued for Morse.

Theft charges were filed Thursday against Morse in Newton Falls Municipal Court.