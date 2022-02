AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a major police presence at the Quality Inn in Austintown.

The hotel is located near the intersection of Route 46 and Interstate 80.

Callers are reporting that there are numerous police cars in the area.

Austintown police would only confirm an ongoing investigation there. They said U.S. Marshals are also on the scene.

WKBN is heading to the area to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.