YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and the Youngstown fire department responded to calls for a South Side home on two separate occasions on Monday.

According to police, a fire broke out in the garage just before 10:30 p.m. at the house, which is located on the 500 block of West Glenaven Avenue. The fire was believed to be related to an ongoing feud between neighbors.

Crews were able to get the garage fire out with no problem. The fire is still under investigation.

Earlier in the day, a van in the driveway was also set on fire, and a brick was thrown through one of the home’s windows.

Police say they are also investigating the feud and looking for possible suspects.

There were people home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.