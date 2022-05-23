YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been one year since a deadly shooting on Youngstown’s West Side, and so far police have not made any arrests.

Two people died in a shooting outside the Torch Club bar and Grill. Several others were wounded.

At the time, police said the shooting happened outside of the bar but started with an incident that began there.

In November of last year, police said they were waiting on results of tests by the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation to be completed.