YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been a year since a triple shooting in Youngstown that killed one man and injured a 3-year-old girl.

Rawsheem Aponte died in the gunfire along Mohawk Avenue. Police said he was being chased by someone and was driving around the South Side before several shots were fired at his car.

The vehicle ended up in a yard.

Right now, police are looking for Vashuad May in connection with the crime.

There has been a warrant for his arrest since May 2022.