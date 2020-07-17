One year later: Police ask public for information in Lawrence County murder

Brian Eisenhuth, who was 23, was killed around 1 a.m. at a home on Bryson Mill Road in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Friday marked one year since Brian Eisenhuth was killed, and police are still looking for who did it.

They are offering at least $2,000 for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

“We’re looking to generate some more information and some more leads,” said Trooper James Long, of the Pennsylvania State Police – New Castle.

Eisenhuth, who was 23, was killed around 1 a.m. at a home on Bryson Mill Road.

Ronald Lantz, Jr. was also shot but has recovered, Trooper Long said.

“We’ve been in the contact with the family on a pretty regular basis,” Trooper Long said. “They’re just like anybody else, they want answers. We want to close the case and make an arrest if we can, and they want it for justice for their son, and their brother and their family member.”

According to a report, a house in Shenango Township was burglarized.

Money, a semi-automatic pistol owned by Eisenhuth and marijuana were taken from the home.

Later on, when Eisenhuth and Lantz returned to the house, multiple shots were fired into the home.

If you know anything, contact Pennsylvania State Police – New Castle at 724-598-2211 and ask for Trooper Steve Rodgers.

You can also leave a tip at crimewatchpa.com.

“There has to be some information out there, we know that,” Trooper Long said. “We’re just hoping that somebody has the courage and will do the right thing and come forward.”

Brian Eisenhuth obit