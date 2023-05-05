LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- Friday marks one year since a tragic incident at Lowellville Local Schools.

On May 5, 2023 police from Mahoning and Trumbull counties raced to Lowellville’s K-12 campus after hearing there was a shooting inside.

Police say a middle school aged student shot himself in the school’s cafeteria.

Since that day, new security measures have been installed at the school.

These include: new portable weapon detection units, updates to the security camera system, and a 24/7 anonymous bully/safety tip line.