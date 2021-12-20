The car drove off the left side of the road and hit the median

MILTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a single vehicle crash that happened late Sunday night.

The accident happened on Interstate 76 near mile marker 56 in Milton Township. The crash occurred at around 9 p.m.

A Toyota Prius, driven by Laurie Burgess (65), was traveling eastbound. The car drove off the left side of the road and hit the median. Burgess was wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators believe Burgess may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.