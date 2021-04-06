One victim rescued from Warren fire overnight

The fire started on the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue NE at 11:30 p.m. Monday

Credit: Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) –– Firefighters rescued a victim from a burning building in Warren.

Emergency responders were dispatched to put out a fire, which started on the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue Northeast at 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Warren Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 204.

One person was removed from the building and taken for immediate medical treatment by EMS. The victim’s condition is unknown.

The Warren Fire Department and State Fire Marshal are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

