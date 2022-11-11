BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol said that atleast one person was taken to the hospital after a truck collided with a car on State Route 224 in Boardman Friday morning.

OSP was called to the area near South Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Troopers said that one of the vehicles went left of center and hit the other. At this time, it is not confirmed which vehicle went left of center.

OSP said that one of the people involved was taken to Mercy Health Hospital in Boardman with injuries.

The area was temporarily closed, but it is now reopened.