YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash at a Youngstown intersection Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Lowell Avenue and Southern Boulevard around 7:45 a.m.

As a result, the east side of Southern Boulevard was blocked off, but it is now reopened.

Police said that a person in the red car was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Officers are still on scene.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.