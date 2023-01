YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-car crash on Clarencedale Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning sent at least one person to the hospital.

A driver hit a parked car on the road.

When our First News crews arrived, they saw police trying to give a field sobriety test to the driver.

Crews also saw one person being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Police said the driver of the car refused to be transported to the hospital for any possible injuries.

First News is working to find out more details.