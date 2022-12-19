BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident at a major intersection in Boardman.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 224 near Market Street just before 8 a.m.

OSHP says one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

OSHP is on the scene and the road should reopen soon.

First News is on the scene and will continue to update this developing story.