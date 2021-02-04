One-stop shop medical facility now open in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One-stop shops, the all-encompassing place of convenience. While it’s great when it comes to shopping and dining out, it can also be applied to your health.

Mercy Health has taken the initiative to create facilities for people to get their primary health needs met. Most recently, they renovated their Austintown location in the Weston Center on Mahoning Avenue. They also have locations in Howland, North Lima, Columbiana, and soon to be Sebring.

“These facilities offer one-stop shop for our patients. They have primary care, specialty care, laboratory and radiology, ear nose and throat, orthopedic surgery, podiatry,” Missy Russo, director of primary care for Mercy Health Physicians said. “We also have physical therapy and occupational therapy. So, the patient can come here and have everything done and not have to leave our facility and that is our goal.”

They also offer general surgery. Dr. Christian Yeasted said if he sees a patient that needs to see an ears, nose and throat specialist, audiology, or needs physical therapy, he can send them down the hall to get the care they need from the appropriate specialist.

“If I were a patient, I wouldn’t want to make any more than one trip if I could avoid it. You come here, you get seen by your primary care doctor. If you need a referral out to someone, then bam, you send them right down the hallway,” Dr. Yeasted said.

While the facility offers many amenities to make care more convenient for patients, it’s not for emergencies. Anyone experiencing an emergency situation should go to the emergency room.