One-stop resource facility for kids, mental health, jobs coming to Mahoning Co.

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) - Mahoning County and several organizations, including Alta Care Group, are teaming up to give community members access to fresh food, health services and more -- all in one location.

At the commissioners' meeting Thursday morning, Alta gave a preview of the food services it plans to offer at the new facility.

Kids in Alta's Head Start program will get fresh fruits and vegetables, but now they'll all be locally-sourced.

Come 2020, the old Youngstown Developmental Center will be turned into a 35-acre campus of resources. Those resources will be for mental health, children's nutrition and jobs for those with disabilities or going through recovery.

"Something very unique in the state," said Alta CEO Joe Shorokey. "I don't know of another organization or group of organizations that have pulled together in this way to offer, essentially, a very one-stop service across the board."

Alta hopes to have the campus up and running by January of 2020.