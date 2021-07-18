One shot in the head on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least one was shot at the Gateway Gas Mart on South Avenue near East Avondale Sunday night.

Youngstown police said the call came in just after 10 p.m. and that the caller told police the man was at the gas pump when he was shot in the head.

This is the 72nd person shot this year and the 11th shot this month. Last year at this time there were 48 people shot, including 16 of 17 homicide victims. There were a total of 98 people shot last year including 27 of 28 homicide victims.

First News is on the scene.