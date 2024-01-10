For previous reports on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three suspects have been arrested since a Youngstown man was shot and killed over a year ago on the Northeast Side. One was recently sentenced, and the others remain scheduled for trials in 2024.

Kevin Sobnosky, a valedictorian at Girard High School and a member of the dean’s list at Youngstown State University, was visiting Columbus with three other men when they were caught in the crossfire at a Sheetz gas station during the early hours of Oct. 30, 2022.

Officers responded to the North Cassady Avenue location after reports of shots fired were reported at 3:50 a.m. Sobnosky was hit while riding in a car that was struck by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, police found 20 shell casings from the shooting in which multiple people were reportedly firing guns. Security footage from the gas station showed various viewpoints of the shooting and police listed up to 12 persons of interest during the investigation.

In November 2022, 18-year-old Keimariyon Ross turned himself into the police and was issued a $1 million bond. His trial has included eight continuances, and he is next scheduled to appear in court on March 25. Ross faces two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of improper handling of a firearm.

Keimariyon Ross and Tyyaune Sullivan (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

In December 2022, Tyyan Sullivan, 19, was arrested for his role in the shooting and last August, he pleaded guilty to two of the eight charges he was indicted for. A judge sentenced him to 9-10½ years in prison – two concurrent sentences of 3-4½ years for felonious assault and two 3-year gun specification sentences to run consecutively.

In June, police arrested Tommie Wilkerson Jr. on four counts of felonious assault. Wilkerson, who was already in Franklin County Jail on unrelated charges. His trial, set to resume Jan. 29, has included five continuances.

Tommie Wilkerson Jr. (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Wilkerson also faces other charges in unrelated cases. Those charges include drug possession, receiving stolen property and improper handling of a firearm.